Bapatla-born Dr Krishna Chivukula makes huge donation to IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) boasts of many notable alumni but this little known alumnus Dr. Krishna Chivukula, a US-based industrialist and entrepreneur, has donated Rs. 228 crore to his alma mater.

Addressing a press conference, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said this is one huge donation received by the institute and the administration will utilise these funds for various initiatives including supporting sportsmen under the Krishna Chivukula Sports Fellowship Programme. Notably, this is the single largest donation an Indian institute has ever received.

"Some are asking why I am doing all this. I should be happy so that my health is good. I am not expecting anything more," Dr. Krishna Chivukula, Chairman of Indo Mim, said after donating Rs. 228 crore to his alma mater.

The institute said the fund will assist students from developing countries, including African and SAARC countries. It will also support faculty members conducting research under 'high risk and high reward' programmes. The institute has also named an academic block after Krishna Chivukula.

Chivukula studied M. Tech in aerospace engineering during the 1970s at IIT-M. He also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School (1980). He said his B. Tech. in IIT Bombay and M. Tech. in IIT Madras helped him to get into Harvard University and become a successful person.

He established Shiva Technologies Inc. in 1990, specialising in advanced mass spectroscopy to certify ultra-high purity materials, and Indo MIM in Bengaluru, which produces small metal and ceramic components with complex geometries in high volumes. He has established companies which are engaged in the manufacture of components for aeroplanes.