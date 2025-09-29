Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, Documents Required, Amount & Deadline

The Azim Premji Foundation has announced the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025, aimed at supporting girl students from economically disadvantaged families who have studied in government schools. The scholarship provides ₹30,000 per year, directly credited to the beneficiary’s bank account, for the entire duration of their undergraduate or diploma course.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must:

Be girl students who have completed Class 10 and Class 12 as regular students in government schools in eligible states or Union Territories.

Have gained admission in the first year of a recognized undergraduate degree or diploma course lasting 2–5 years at a government or bona fide private college/university in India for the 2025-26 academic session.

How to Apply

Interested students can apply through the official Azim Premji Foundation website: azimpremjifoundation.org.

Steps to apply:

Go to the “What We Do” → Education section for scholarship details.

New applicants should register under “New Applicants Cohort 2025”. Returning applicants can log in using their existing credentials.

Complete the application form with all required details.

Submit the application and print a copy for future reference.

Documents Required

Applicants must upload the following documents:

2x2 inch passport-sized photograph

Scanned signature

Aadhaar card (front side) showing name, photograph, DOB, and gender

Bank passbook front page

Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets

Scholarship Amount & Deadline

The scholarship provides ₹30,000 annually throughout the course. Candidates are advised to apply before 30 September 2025 to avoid last-minute issues.

For more information and to apply, visit the official Azim Premji Foundation website.