Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, Documents Required, Amount & Deadline
The Azim Premji Foundation has announced the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025, aimed at supporting girl students from economically disadvantaged families who have studied in government schools. The scholarship provides ₹30,000 per year, directly credited to the beneficiary’s bank account, for the entire duration of their undergraduate or diploma course.
Who Can Apply?
- To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must:
- Be girl students who have completed Class 10 and Class 12 as regular students in government schools in eligible states or Union Territories.
- Have gained admission in the first year of a recognized undergraduate degree or diploma course lasting 2–5 years at a government or bona fide private college/university in India for the 2025-26 academic session.
How to Apply
- Interested students can apply through the official Azim Premji Foundation website: azimpremjifoundation.org.
Steps to apply:
- Go to the “What We Do” → Education section for scholarship details.
- New applicants should register under “New Applicants Cohort 2025”. Returning applicants can log in using their existing credentials.
- Complete the application form with all required details.
- Submit the application and print a copy for future reference.
Documents Required
Applicants must upload the following documents:
- 2x2 inch passport-sized photograph
- Scanned signature
- Aadhaar card (front side) showing name, photograph, DOB, and gender
- Bank passbook front page
- Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets
Scholarship Amount & Deadline
The scholarship provides ₹30,000 annually throughout the course. Candidates are advised to apply before 30 September 2025 to avoid last-minute issues.
For more information and to apply, visit the official Azim Premji Foundation website.