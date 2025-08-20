August 21 School Holiday or not?

As heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of India, students and parents are eagerly waiting for official announcements regarding school and college holidays on Thursday, August 21, 2025. While some districts have already declared closures due to waterlogging and safety concerns, confusion remains in many regions, including Karnataka and Mumbai.

Karnataka: Possibility of Holidays in Rain-Hit Districts

A few districts of Karnataka, such as Belagavi, Hubli, Haveri, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi, have been witnessing consistent heavy rain. Roads have been inundated, movement has been hampered, and life has been disrupted.

In light of the deteriorating situation, schools and colleges will likely continue to be closed on August 21 (Thursday) in these districts. Yet, no formal notice has been issued so far. District administrations are likely to check overnight and issue orders on Thursday morning.

Mumbai: Schools Probably to Stay Open

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not announced a holiday for August 21 yet. Even though the city has been experiencing waterlogging, delayed trains, and traffic jams, authorities made it clear that schools and junior colleges are supposed to function unless new instructions are given.

The Mumbai University has already rescheduled all examinations that were fixed for August 20 because of the rains impacting public transport. New dates will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, neighboring areas like Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala had also declared school holidays on August 20, but not yet for August 21 in Mumbai city proper.

Other States Hit by Heavy Rain

Aside from Karnataka and Maharashtra, other states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are witnessing heavy monsoons as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red and Orange alerts in various districts, indicating very heavy rainfall, flooding, and transport disruptions.

Although there has been no state-wide holiday declaration for August 21, district authorities in rain-hit districts can declare holidays based on live conditions.

What Parents and Students Should Do

As the situation is unclear, the following points should be remembered by parents and students:

Stay informed: Pay attention to updates from district collectors, local administrations, and school boards.

Check IMD warnings: IMD warnings will be a crucial factor in holiday planning.

Be cautious: If rain persists overnight and the movement becomes unsafe, avoid unnecessary travel even if schools are officially open.

So far, no state holiday has been officially announced on Thursday, August 21, 2025. But in rain-affected areas of Karnataka, a holiday is very likely, while Mumbai schools will most likely be open unless the BMC comes out with new directions.

Final declarations are anticipated towards the end of August 20 or early morning on August 21. Parents and students must remain vigilant, pay attention to the official announcements, and give the highest priority to safety during this period of continuous rain.

