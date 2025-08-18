August 19 School Holiday or not?

Parents and students in various states eagerly await an official confirmation of the status of whether schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, due to heavy rain. With various regions of the country, such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Mumbai, receiving heavy monsoon rains, safety and accessibility concerns are on the rise.

Heavy Rainfall Alerts Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared red and orange alerts in several areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in most districts with a chance of extremely heavy showers in isolated locations, as per the forecast. Waterlogging, traffic congestion, and flooding are already witnessed in various cities, which enhances the possibility of premature closure of schools.

Current Status

So far, no official state-wide notification has been issued about a school holiday on August 19. Local administrations, though, are keeping a close watch on the situation. In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had already announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, August 18, in the afternoon, due to heavy rain and waterlogging. Parents in other states too, are waiting for the same information from their respective district administrations.

What to Expect

If rain continues overnight and into Tuesday, there is a high likelihood of schools and colleges in rain-affected areas announcing a holiday for the sake of student safety. The decision is likely to be taken by each district administration in light of local conditions, and the announcements could be made late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Advice for Parents and Students

Monitor official statements from state governments and district collectors.

Be aware of updates from local authorities and the IMD about rainfall intensity.

Make travel safety the top priority, as heavy rain can lead to traffic congestion, waterlogging, and public transport interruptions.

Conclusion

Currently, there is no official holiday for schools on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in the majority of states. Yet, with red alert rain warnings issued all over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Mumbai, and the neighboring areas, authorities can declare holidays if the situation aggravates. Parents and students must remain watchful for updates from the authorities.

