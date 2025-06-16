Assam SEBA HSLC Compartment Results Announced – Steps to Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has officially declared the results of the HSLC Compartmental Examinations 2025 today, June 16. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the board’s official website – sebaonline.org.

HSLC Compartment Exam 2025: Key Dates and Timings

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental exams were held from May 23 to May 29, 2025, across the state. The exams were conducted in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM

How to Check Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025

Follow the steps below to access your result online:

Visit the official SEBA website: sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the "HSLC Compartment Result 2025" link

Enter your Roll Number and submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Passing Criteria

To pass the compartmental examination, candidates must:

Secure at least 30% marks in each subject that appeared

Achieve an overall total of 180 marks or more

Eligibility for the Compartment Exam

Students who:

Failed in a maximum of three subjects in the regular HSLC examination

Scored at least 170 marks in aggregate in the main exam

were eligible to appear for the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2025.

For detailed guidelines, instructions, and updates, students are advised to regularly visit the official SEBA portal.

Direct Link to Check Result:Click Here to View Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025