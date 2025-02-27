AP & Telangana Inter Exams: 5 Best Tips for Students to Top!

Exams of any kind are a matter of great pressure to students. Especially during the summer, students will have to take a series of exams before enjoying their summer holidays. Despite the stress and pressure, students' careers need to ace these exams. One such test for students is the Intermediate Board Exams. (IPE). Students from AP and Telangana will have their first and second-year theory exams starting in the first week of March.

The hall tickets for the same were released by the boards of both the states and students are advised to download and keep them ready. Here are some handy tips to help students ace the Intermediate theory exams.

Prepare a Study Plan

Check the syllabus thoroughly and prepare a detailed session plan before kick-starting preparations. The important thing to note here is that it's essential to have a comprehensive study plan. The study plan should include reading the basic study material. Additional reference books also must be kept handy to get detailed knowledge on the subject.

Based on your understanding of the subject, decide whether you need additional tuition classes or help to perform better in exams.

Solve old question papers

This is a golden tip when it comes to preparing for Intermediate theory exams in both AP and Telangana. For each subject, take past 10-year question papers and start solving. It will also help if you can solve these papers within the allotted time. Practicing helps in knowing the strengths and weaknesses.

Get to know the exam pattern

Knowing the pattern of these theory exams will help you understand the weightage of marks, marking schemes, and others.

Maintain Speed and accuracy

As you gain knowledge and grasp all the concepts from different subjects, it's highly important you balance speed and at the same time, answer questions correctly. The more you practice the previous years' papers this way, the better you will perform in the original exam. Simple mistakes can be avoided if the students practice for exams this way.

Revision

In the rush to complete concepts, students often forget to revise the topics. Even if you didn't cram the concepts but took time to understand them, the volume of topics can get vast, and without a proper revision plan, your efforts might go in vain. So, ensure a proper revision plan is in place while preparing for the Intermediate theory exams.