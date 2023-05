AP SSC Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh results will be declared today,May 6 at 11AM



Once released, candidates can log inn at official website - bse.ap.gov.in to check their marks scored in AP Class 10 exams

The AP SSC exams were conducted from April 3 to April 18.

2023 AP SSC 10th Results:Websites to check score

To check their AP SSC 2023 results, students can visit these websites:

bse.ap.gov.in

education.sakshi.com