AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Results Released: Scorecards at polycet.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has announced the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 10, 2025. Students who took part in the counselling process can now check which college they’ve been allotted by visiting the official website — polycet.ap.gov.in. To log in, you'll need your login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

This is a key step in getting admission into diploma courses in both engineering and non-engineering fields, offered by government, aided, and private polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Important Dates & Next Steps:

Reporting to Colleges: Students must report to their allotted colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025, to confirm their admission.

Start of Classes: Academic sessions also begin from July 10, so there’s very little time to complete the admission process.

⚠️ Please note: Your admission will only be confirmed after you:

Report physically to the college

Pay the required tuition fee

Submit all original certificates

How to Check Your AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result:

Go to polycet.ap.gov.in

Click on the link: “AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result”

Enter your login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth

Click Submit

Download and print your allotment letter — you’ll need it when reporting to the college

Alternatively, you can directly click on the official link provided on the homepage to access your result.