AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Released at polycet.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has released the seat allotment result of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025. Candidates who have filled out applications for the diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams can check their allotment on the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.

How to Download AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025

To download your seat allotment result, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to polycet.ap.gov.in , which is the official website of AP POLYCET.

Click on College-wise Allotment Details: Click on the link on the homepage that reads "College-wise Allotment Details".

Select Your College and Branch: There will be a new link that opens up. Select your college and branch, and then click on "Show Allotments".

View and Download Result: Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for your reference.

Information Provided in AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result

The seat allotment result will include the following details:

Hall Ticket Number: Your unique hall ticket number.

Rank Achieved: Your rank in the AP POLYCET exam.

Name and Category: Your name and category information.

Seat Allotment Details: Information regarding the seat allotted to you, including college and branch.

What to Do Next for Admission

If you are content with your seat allocation, you must go to the college that has been allotted to you with the necessary documents for admission from July 10 to 14, 2025. Ensure that you take all the required documents along in order to finalize the admission.

Points to Note

Important Dates to Remember

Admission Dates: July 10 to 14, 2025 - Go to your allotted college with the required documents for admission.

By doing this and understanding the information that is contained in the seat allotment result, you can proceed further to secure your seat in a government or private college in Andhra Pradesh.

