AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released: Key Dates, Fee Structure, and Required Documents

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 counselling schedule has officially been released. The first phase of the counselling process is set to begin on June 24, offering candidates the opportunity to move one step closer to securing admission into polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling: June 24 to June 28

During the first phase, qualified candidates can:

Submit their basic details online

Pay the processing fee

Select a date and time slot for certificate verification

This phase will be active from June 24 to June 28, 2025. The provisional seat allotment is expected to be finalised and announced by July 4, 2025.

Final Phase & Commencement of Classes

Final phase of counselling: Begins on July 9, 2025

Commencement of academic classes: Scheduled for July 18, 2025

Eligibility & Processing Fee

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the TGPOLYCET 2025 entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling.

Processing Fee:

₹700 for Other Category (OC) and Backwards Classes (BC)

₹250 for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST)

List of Mandatory Documents

Candidates must carry the following documents for verification:

APPOLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket

APPOLYCET 2025 Rank Card

SSC (10th Class) Mark Sheet & Certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC) from the last attended institution

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (issued after January 1, 2025 – for fee reimbursement)

Residence Certificate

Aadhaar Card

Study Certificates from Class 4 to 10

PH/NCC/Sports/Ex-Servicemen Certificates (if applicable)

Minority Certificate (if applicable)

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate

Local Status Certificate

Important Advice for Candidates

Ensure all documents are original and valid as per the latest guidelines. Keep multiple photocopies ready for submission during counselling. Double-check your certificate verification schedule and be present at the allotted time.