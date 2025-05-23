AP Police Constable Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Today, May 23 at 5 PM: Download from slprb.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) announced that hall tickets for the final written examination of SCT Police Constable (Civil) and APSP (Men) posts will be available for download from 5 PM today. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The final written test will be held on June 1, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM across multiple centers in the state including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati. Around 38,910 candidates are expected to appear for this crucial exam.

SLPRB stated that the results will be released quickly after the exam is completed.

How to Download AP Constable Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website: slprb.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click the link: “Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Final Written Exam 2025 Admit Card”

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Click on submit

Download and print the admit card

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with valid ID proof to the examination center. Hall tickets will be available on the website until May 31, 2025.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill constable posts in Civil and Armed Police Services (APSP) for both men and women. Candidates who have cleared earlier stages can now gear up for the final phase.

For regular updates, applicants should keep visiting the official website.