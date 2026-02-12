AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Release Soon at bie.ap.gov.in – Download Details

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to issue the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Examination 2026 hall tickets shortly. The admit cards will be made available online through the official website — bie.ap.gov.in — for school authorities to download and distribute to students.

As per the tentative schedule, the AP Inter 1st Year examinations will commence on February 23, 2026, while the 2nd Year examinations are set to begin on February 24, 2026. Students appearing for the upcoming board examinations must obtain their hall tickets directly from their respective colleges or schools once they are released by the board.

Exam Schedule and Timings

The AP Intermediate 1st Year exams will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026. Meanwhile, the 2nd Year examinations will take place from February 24 to March 23, 2026. All exams will be held in a single morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at designated centres across Andhra Pradesh.

Carrying the hall ticket to the examination centre is compulsory. Students without a valid admit card will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. Therefore, candidates are advised to collect their hall tickets well in advance and keep them safe until the conclusion of the exams.

How Schools Can Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

School authorities will need to follow these steps to access and download the admit cards:

Visit the official BIEAP website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the “College Login” option available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials provided by the board.

Select the link to download the Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year hall tickets.

Download and print the admit cards for distribution to students.

Important Details on the Hall Ticket

Students must carefully verify the information printed on their admit card. The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 will contain the following details:

Candidate’s Name

Class (1st Year or 2nd Year)

School/College Name and Details

Examination Centre Information

Medium of Examination

Subject Names

Examination Dates

Important Instructions for Exam Day

If any errors or discrepancies are found, students should immediately inform their Principal. Corrections must be made through the concerned Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) or District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates are encouraged to stay in touch with their schools and regularly check official updates to avoid missing any important announcements regarding the hall ticket release.

Also read: JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Date Revised: NTA to Declare Results on February 16