AP IIIT Admissions 2025: RGUKT to Conduct Certificate Verification for Special Categories from May 28

RGUKT (Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies) will conduct certificate verification for special category candidates seeking admission into IIITs in Andhra Pradesh from May 28 to 31, 2025. This verification is a key part of the admission process for the academic year 2025–26.

The verification will be held at four IIIT campuses under RGUKT: Idupulapaya, Nuzvid, Srikakulam, and Ongole, which together offer 4,400 seats.

The schedule for special category verification is as follows:

Sports quota: May 28 to 30

NCC candidates: May 29 to 31

Bharat Scouts and Guides: May 29

Children of Armed Forces personnel: May 28 and 29

Only candidates who have applied under these special categories are eligible for this round. They must bring all original documents as per the guidelines issued by RGUKT.

This year, a total of 49,000 students have applied for IIIT admissions across all categories. The certificate verification process is an important step toward final seat allotment.

Candidates are advised to visit the official RGUKT website regularly for updates and detailed instructions to avoid missing important steps in the admission process.