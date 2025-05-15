AP ECET Results 2025 Released Today, May 15: Check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh has officially released the results for the ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test) 2025, which was conducted on May 6. A total of 35,187 students appeared for the exam, with 31,922 successfully passing. The results were made available today, May 15.

In a remarkable achievement, Kattle Revathi from Siddipet district, Telangana, secured the first rank with 169 marks. Notably, Telangana students claimed the top four ranks, showcasing strong academic performance from the state.

The ECET exam provides an opportunity for Diploma and B.Sc. (Maths) students to directly enter the second year of engineering programs, bypassing the first-year admission process. This year’s results highlight a significant number of successful candidates from diverse backgrounds.

How to Check ECET Results:

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Find the ECET Results link on the homepage.

Click on the link and enter your hall ticket number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download or print it for future reference.

With the results now available, students can proceed with counseling and admission procedures to secure their places in engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

For further updates, stay tuned to the official website.