AP EAPCET 2025 Results Update: Preliminary Keys Out, Results on June 14

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary keys for the AP EAPCET 2025 (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test). The answer keys for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams were made available earlier, and now, the preliminary key for the Engineering stream has also been released, much to the relief of lakhs of candidates.

Students who appeared for the exam can now check the preliminary answer keys on the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections to the preliminary key within the stipulated time if they find discrepancies in any of the answers. The response sheets have also been made available for individual reference.

Meanwhile, APSCHE is gearing up to declare the EAPCET 2025 results. As per official sources, the results are expected to be announced on June 14, 2025. Once released, students can download their rank cards from the official website. Based on these results, candidates will be eligible for admission into various professional courses like B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, and B.Sc Agriculture across universities and affiliated colleges in the state.

This year, the Engineering stream witnessed a massive turnout with 3,62,429 candidates appearing for the test, while 2,64,840 candidates took the exam under Agriculture and Pharmacy streams.

With the answer keys now out, students are eagerly awaiting their final results, which will decide their academic future and choice of institution. Keep checking the official portal for further updates.