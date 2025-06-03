AP EAPCET 2025: Officials Open Marks Correction Link – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

APEAPCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) officials have issued a crucial advisory to all students who have completed their Intermediate or 10+2 education across various boards. They have urged students to verify the marks submitted in the declaration form on the official EAPCET website without delay.

According to the statement, students have been given time until June 5, 2025, to correct any discrepancies in their submitted marks. This verification is crucial as Intermediate marks carry 25% weightage in the final ranking of EAPCET 2025. Hence, even a minor error in the declared marks can impact the overall score and the chances of securing a seat in top colleges.

Officials clarified that the marks of students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Boards have already been integrated into the portal. Meanwhile, students from CBSE, ICSE, APOSS, and NIOS boards have also been provided the facility to upload and verify their marks online.

Students are advised to log in to the official website, verify the marks displayed in the declaration form, and immediately submit a request for correction if any discrepancies are found. The correction window will remain open only until June 5, and no changes will be entertained after that.

Candidates aiming for top engineering and professional colleges through EAPCET are strongly recommended to treat this as a priority task. For further updates and mark verification, students should visit the official EAPCET website regularly.