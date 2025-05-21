AP DSC 2025 Mock Test Begins Today at apdsc.apcfss.in

The AP DSC 2025 mock test is available online starting today, May 21, on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. This is an important tool for candidates preparing for the upcoming recruitment exam scheduled to take place from June 6 to July 6, 2025.

Candidates can use the mock test to assess their preparation, identify mistakes, and get familiar with the exam pattern. Hall tickets for the exam will be available from May 30. A total of 5,67,067 candidates have applied for the exam, according to the School Education Department.

Through this recruitment, the government will fill 16,347 teacher vacancies. The mock test closely simulates the real exam environment and helps candidates understand the types of questions, structure, and difficulty level.

How to Access AP DSC 2025 Mock Test:

Visit the Official Website: Go to apdsc.apcfss.in.

Search for Mock Test Link: Find the mock test link on the homepage.

Login with Credentials: Enter your login details and submit necessary credentials.

Take the Mock Test: Once logged in, you can start the mock test and practice under exam-like conditions.

The mock test is designed to give candidates an idea of what to expect on the actual exam day. This is a valuable resource for those aiming to secure one of the 16,347 teaching positions available through this recruitment.

Important Dates:

Mock Test Availability: May 21, 2025

Hall Ticket Release: May 30, 2025

Exam Dates: June 6 to July 6, 2025

This mock test is a crucial step for candidates to ensure a well-prepared approach for the AP DSC exam.