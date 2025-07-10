Andhra Pradesh Mega PTM with 2 crore participants today

The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to organize a humongous parent-teacher meeting on July 10 with a view to creating a Guinness World Record. The event, which has been christened Mega PTM 2.0, will see more than 2.28 crore participants, including students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders, from all 61,000 schools.

This effort comes after an effective mega PTM in December 2024 with good representation of parents, alumni, donors, and public members. The event not only provided an interface between parents, students, and teachers, but also included visits by local dignitaries like MLAs, ministers, and district collectors.

Samagra Shiksha state project director B. Srinivasa Rao outlined the significance of participation by the community to attain quality education for every child. To adhere to the Guinness World Record standards, there must be a witness from beyond the education department or a parent who must register on the LEAP App at the time of registration for Mega PTM 2.0. The witness can be a sarpanch, MPTC member, government retiree, or any other reliable person from the school community.

The initiative is being taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government to create a robust tie-up between the school education department and society. Through this, the state wants to bring in holistic growth and make every child achieve quality education. This follows the values of the Right to Education Act and NEP 2020, which include people's participation in educational development.

Mega PTM 2.0: Taking a Step Towards Excellence

With Mega PTM 2.0, Andhra Pradesh is ready to leave its mark on the educational sector. By unifying millions of participants, the state is showcasing its dedication to enhancing education and boosting community participation. As the mega event draws near, schools are gearing up to organize various activities that will motivate students and instill a sense of excellence.

