Will not accept any form of tutelage: Brazilian Prez hits out at Trump's tariff

Brasilia, July 10 (IANS) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday (Indian time) firmly rejected any form of foreign control in response to US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose a 50 per cent tariff on goods made in the South American country.

Trump unveiled the plan in his latest tariff letter, which was shared on social media where he accused Brazil of "attacks" on US tech companies and of conducting a "witch hunt" against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing prosecution over his alleged role in a plot to overturn the 2022 election.

"In light of the public statement made by US President Donald Trump on social media on the afternoon of Wednesday, it is important to highlight the following: Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage. The judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d'etat fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of Brazil's Judicial Branch and, as such, are not subject to any interference or threats that could compromise the independence of national institutions," Lula said in a post on X.

"In the context of digital platforms, Brazilian society rejects hateful content, racism, child pornography, scams, fraud, and speeches against human rights and democratic freedom. In Brazil, freedom of expression must not be confused with aggression or violent practices. All companies -- whether domestic or foreign -- must comply with Brazilian law in order to operate within our territory," the post added.

According to the Brazilian President, the claim regarding a US trade deficit in its commercial relationship with Brazil is "inaccurate", adding that statistics from the US government itself show a surplus of $410 billion in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years.

"Therefore, any unilateral tariff increases will be addressed in accordance with Brazil's Economic Reciprocity Law. Sovereignty, respect and the unwavering defence of the interests of the Brazilian people are the values that guide our relationship with the world," Lula emphasised.

