AISSEE Sainik School Result 2025 to be Declared: Date, Direct Link and How to check!
National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the AISSEE Result 2025 shortly on its web portal. All those candidates who attended the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination on April 5, 2025, can view the results whenever released.
How to Check AISSEE Result 2025
To get the AISSEE Result 2025, candidates can proceed as follows:
- Go to the web portal of AISSEE at (link not available)
- Click the "AISSEE Result 2025" link posted on the home page
- Provide login credentials, such as application number, date of birth, and security code
- Click "Submit" to see the result
- Download and save a copy of the result for future use
Eligibility Criteria for Admission
The candidates need to score:
- At least 25% marks in each of the subjects in the exam
- 40% marks in overall of all subjects of AISSEE-2025
AISSEE Merit List and Selection Procedure
The AISSEE Merit List 2025 will include students' names who have made it to the next stage, the medical test. The procedure for selection includes:
- Written Exam: AISSEE entrance test
- Medical Exam: Students shortlisted in the written test will have a medical examination to determine their fitness
- Document Verification: Candidates clearing the medical test will have document verification
Key Dates
- Date of AISSEE Examination: April 5, 2025
- Provisional Answer Key Release Date: 5th May, 2025
- Objection Window Closure Date: 7th May, 2025
- Expected Result Declaration Date: Late April / early May 2025 (not officially announced yet)
Advantages of studying at Sainik Schools
Sainik Schools provide beyond books; they give:
- Military drill and physical training
- Competitive curriculum with an emphasis on NDA preparation
- Development as leaders through NCC and formal training
- Subsidized education and state sponsorship to deserving students
- National exposure and career orientation
