AISSEE Sainik School Result 2025 to be Declared: Date, Direct Link and How to check!

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the AISSEE Result 2025 shortly on its web portal. All those candidates who attended the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination on April 5, 2025, can view the results whenever released.

How to Check AISSEE Result 2025

To get the AISSEE Result 2025, candidates can proceed as follows:

Go to the web portal of AISSEE at (link not available)

Click the "AISSEE Result 2025" link posted on the home page

Provide login credentials, such as application number, date of birth, and security code

Click "Submit" to see the result

Download and save a copy of the result for future use

Eligibility Criteria for Admission

The candidates need to score:

At least 25% marks in each of the subjects in the exam

40% marks in overall of all subjects of AISSEE-2025

AISSEE Merit List and Selection Procedure

The AISSEE Merit List 2025 will include students' names who have made it to the next stage, the medical test. The procedure for selection includes:

Written Exam: AISSEE entrance test

Medical Exam: Students shortlisted in the written test will have a medical examination to determine their fitness

Document Verification: Candidates clearing the medical test will have document verification

Key Dates

Date of AISSEE Examination: April 5, 2025

Provisional Answer Key Release Date: 5th May, 2025

Objection Window Closure Date: 7th May, 2025

Expected Result Declaration Date: Late April / early May 2025 (not officially announced yet)

Advantages of studying at Sainik Schools

Sainik Schools provide beyond books; they give:

Military drill and physical training

Competitive curriculum with an emphasis on NDA preparation

Development as leaders through NCC and formal training

Subsidized education and state sponsorship to deserving students

National exposure and career orientation

