AIIMS INI CET Result 2025: Expected date, and Step-by-step process!

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 July session results will be declared on May 24, 2025, on the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Examinees can view their results on the website by entering their application number, Exam Unique Code (EUC), and password.

INI CET Scorecard Details

The INI CET scorecard includes important details, which are:

Roll Number: Unique number for each candidate

Category: Candidate's reserved category

PwBD Status: Shows whether the candidate falls under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities category

Overall Rank: Candidate's rank based on performance

Percentile Score: Candidate's performance as compared to others

How to Download INI CET 2025 Result Scorecard

Follow these steps to view the scorecard:

Visit the Official Website: Visit aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate to Academic Courses: Click the concerned section

Select INI CET Link: Select 'INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)'

Log in to Candidate Portal: Application number, EUC, and password

Download Scorecard: Download and access the INI CET 2025 scorecard

Important Dates

Exam Date: May 17, 2025

Result Declaration: May 24, 2025

Scorecard Release: May 24, 2025

Tie-Breaking Criteria

If there is a tie, AIIMS follows the following criteria:

Lesser Negative Marks: A Candidate with fewer negative marks is preferred

Age of Candidate: An Older candidate is preferred in case of a tie

INI CET Counselling and Admissions

Following the result announcement, eligible candidates will undergo counselling to gain admission to premier medical colleges such as AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST.

