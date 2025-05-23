AIIMS INI CET Result 2025: Expected date, and Step-by-step process!
The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 July session results will be declared on May 24, 2025, on the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Examinees can view their results on the website by entering their application number, Exam Unique Code (EUC), and password.
INI CET Scorecard Details
The INI CET scorecard includes important details, which are:
- Roll Number: Unique number for each candidate
- Category: Candidate's reserved category
- PwBD Status: Shows whether the candidate falls under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities category
- Overall Rank: Candidate's rank based on performance
- Percentile Score: Candidate's performance as compared to others
How to Download INI CET 2025 Result Scorecard
Follow these steps to view the scorecard:
- Visit the Official Website: Visit aiimsexams.ac.in
- Navigate to Academic Courses: Click the concerned section
- Select INI CET Link: Select 'INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)'
- Log in to Candidate Portal: Application number, EUC, and password
- Download Scorecard: Download and access the INI CET 2025 scorecard
Important Dates
- Exam Date: May 17, 2025
- Result Declaration: May 24, 2025
- Scorecard Release: May 24, 2025
Tie-Breaking Criteria
If there is a tie, AIIMS follows the following criteria:
- Lesser Negative Marks: A Candidate with fewer negative marks is preferred
- Age of Candidate: An Older candidate is preferred in case of a tie
- INI CET Counselling and Admissions
Following the result announcement, eligible candidates will undergo counselling to gain admission to premier medical colleges such as AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST.
