AIIMS CRE 2025: Exam Date Out for More Than 3000 Posts; Check Notification Here!

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the notification for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2025. The notification includes 3,496 vacancies for Group B and Group C positions at participating AIIMS institutions and other Central Government bodies. Candidates who satisfy the necessary educational qualifications and age requirements are eligible to submit an application. The computer-based examination (CBT) is scheduled to take place on August 25 and 26, 2025, as per the official announcement.

The CRE-2025 will recruit for a variety of positions, such as Assistant Dietician/Dietician, Assistant Administrative Officer/Jr. Administrative Officer/Office Assistants (NS), Junior Administrative Assistant (LDC)/LDC/Upper Division Clerk/Senior Administrative Assistant, Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Air Conditioning & Refrigeration), Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Air Conditioning & Refrigeration), Audiologist, and several other positions.

The selection procedure consists of two stages: a computer-based test and a skill test (if applicable). The online examination will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) that are worth 400 marks and must be completed within 90 minutes. For each correct response, four marks will be awarded, while an incorrect response will result in a penalty of 0.25 marks.

Applicants must meticulously review the eligibility conditions and post-wise vacancy distribution across participating institutes, as stated in the official notification. Candidates who have completed their 10th/12th/Bachelor's/Master's degree in the relevant discipline and are at least 18 years of age are eligible for these positions.

The official notification PDF contains a comprehensive post-by-post vacancy list for all participating AIIMS institutions and Central Government bodies, which totals 3,496 positions.

