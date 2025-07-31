AIIMS CRE 2025: Deadline Today to Apply for 3,496 Posts

The Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 registration period will end today, July 31, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in accordance with Notice No. 278/2025. Forms are available for submission at aiimsexams.ac.in.

It is anticipated that the computer-based exam will take place on August 25 and 26, 2025. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill more than 2,300 positions. Candidates can review the age restriction, salary range, eligibility requirements, and other information. The fee for candidates in the General/OBC categories is Rs 3,000, while the price for candidates in the SC/ST/EWS categories is Rs 2,400. Individuals with disabilities are not required to pay the charge.

Steps to Submit CRE 2025 application

Visit aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website.

On the main page, select CRE 2025

To apply, register and log in.

Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.

Please print a copy for your records.

The AIIMS CRE exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Due to negative marking, every right response is worth four points, while every incorrect response is worth one and a quarter points. It lasts for ninety minutes in total. The question paper will be divided into two sections. The first section, which consists of 25 questions worth 100 points, will assess candidates' aptitude and general knowledge in addition to their computer literacy. The second section, which is worth 300 points, will consist of 75 questions about the topic that is unique to each group.

