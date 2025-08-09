AIBE 20 Notification 2025 OUT Now? Exam Date, Registration, and Everything You Need to Know

The Bar Council of India administers the All India Bar Examination (AIBE), a certification exam. To practice law in the country, all law graduates must pass the AIBE 20 Exam 2025. The release of the AIBE 20 (XX) Notification 2025 by BCI has been avidly anticipated by candidates. Reports indicate that the AIBE 20 Notification will be published in the near future.

It is important to mention that the BCI will only award the Certificate of Practice (CoP) to candidates who successfully complete the AIBE Exam. AIBE XX (20) 2025 is open to all law graduates who have matriculated in one of the state bar councils.

The examination is open to candidates who have completed a three- or five-year LLB degree. In addition, they must be registered with a state bar council, preferably the one in which they intend to practice law. Individuals who have not registered with a state bar council and those who possess a diploma or certificate in law are ineligible to participate in the AIBE.

Since the examination is designed to evaluate the fundamental skills necessary for the practice of law in India, it is necessary to achieve passing marks to qualify for the bar examination. The qualifying percentage for the General category is 40%, while for SC/ST, it is 35%.

The exam pattern for AIBE 20 will be as follows: