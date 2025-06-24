SBI PO Jobs 2025 - 541 Vacancies: Apply by July 7, 2025 at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced 541 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) through the SBI PO Notification 2025. The online application process started on June 24, 2025, and will close on July 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply on the official SBI website: sbi.co.in.

Who Can Apply?

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any stream from a recognized university.

Age Limit: Between 21 and 30 years as of the date mentioned in the official notification.

Key Details:

This recruitment is for branches across India.

The official notification also includes details about the vacancy distribution, salary, eligibility, syllabus, selection process, and application fees.

Candidates should read the full SBI PO Notification 2025 PDF carefully before applying. It is available for download on the SBI website.

How to Apply for SBI PO 2025:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.

Find ‘Current Openings’ and click on the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link.

Click on ‘Apply Online’ and fill in your basic details to register.

Log in using the generated credentials.

Fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the fee.

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

Make sure to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. For direct links, updates, and the official PDF, visit the SBI careers page regularly.