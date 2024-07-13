Eddie Murphy weds long-time partner Paige Butcher at an intimate ceremony in Anguilla

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is now married to actress Paige Butcher.

The Oscar nominee, 63, and the Australian actress, 44, tied the knot after getting engaged in September 2018.

The couple shares an 8-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and a 5-year-old son, Max Charles, reports 'People' magazine.

Murphy and Butcher got married in Anguilla during a small private ceremony in front of family and close friends.

Butcher wore a corseted gown adorned with lace designed by Mira Zwillinger, while the groom wore a white Brioni suit.

According to 'People', this marks the second marriage for Murphy and the first for Butcher. The news of their nuptials comes less than a month after Murphy and Butcher appeared together at the ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ premiere in Los Angeles on June 20.

At the Netflix event, they were joined on the red carpet by his daughters, Bria, 34, Shayne Audra, 29, and Bella Zahra, 22, whom he shares with his ex-wife Nicole, 56.

Murphy's 'Beverly Hills Cop' co-star, Judge Reinhold, recently told 'People', "He's crazy about his kids and his family. He's a family guy at heart. Truly is. He really is.”

Murphy and Butcher began dating in 2012. They welcomed their first child together, Izzy, on May 3, 2016. The couple then welcomed their second child, Max, on November 30, 2018, two months after getting engaged.

While Butcher doesn’t often do interviews, she spoke about her then-fiance on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes. When asked what he whispered to her on the red carpet, Murphy told Extra, “I told her how wonderful she looks.”

Butcher then added, "He actually says that kind of stuff all the time. He's very, very sweet and romantic.”

