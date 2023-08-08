ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in PMLA case

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to join the probe in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. He has been asked to join the probe in the coming week.

Though, the ED has not made any official statement in this connection, the sources said that it could be related to a land grabbing case.

The sources aded that Soren has been asked to appear before the ED on August 14.

Earlier, Soren was questioned in connection with an illegal mining case for around 10 hours along with his wife at the ED's Ranchi-based office.

Further details are awaited.

IANS

atk/khz

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.