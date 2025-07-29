Ed Sheeran tells why his family needs round-the-clock security until he ‘passes away’

Los Angeles, July 29 (IANS) Grammy winning musician Ed Sheeran feels his family will need round-the-clock security protection until he “passes away" because of the "sinister" incidents that have taken place.

During an appearance on Australia's 60 Minutes show, Sheeran said: "It's things that people don't really even take into account. Like kidnap threats and … like that. We've had attempted break-ins, things left on my car. It's way more sinister than just fans turning up and wanting selfies.

"We have a level of security that probably won't change until I pass away. That's just our life now."

Sheeran went on to confess he's also had some ugly rows with fans who have tried to take pictures while he's with his kids, Lyra, four, and Jupiter, three.

He added: "I've had some real arguments before. I'm fine with taking pictures, but I just think it's weird with a four-year-old and a three-year-old... To be within the public sphere, you have to take it all, the good and the bad. But I think I would definitely want a more normal life for my kids... I want to still tour and have people come to the gigs and yes, I still want to make records and write songs every day. But there's just a new set of challenges that I want to explore now, and that is having a family and being a dad."

Sheeran had previously shared he stepped up security measures to protect his family after a "couple of weird things" have happened including an attempted break-in, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Sheeran had said that he does think that there is a "different kind of normal that is our business."

"I have like 24-hour security on my house. I have security with my kids. I have security with me. I have security with my wife, just because there have been a couple of weird things over the years that have happened.' Just so you know there's lots of dangerous people out there. We've had like you know a break-in attempt. In my industry, that's normal. That's kind of like an underlying thing that no one really talks about, but that is kind of a part of being in the public eye."

