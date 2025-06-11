Ed Sheeran tells why he's 'very private' about his children

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Grammy winner Ed Sheeran has explained why he's "very, very private" about his children’s image.

The 34-year-old pop star, who has daughters Lyra and Jupiter with his wife Cherry Seaborn, said on The Louis Theroux Podcast: "I'm very, very private about my children's image ... I can't take them to zoos or parks or anything really without someone trying to film them.”

"There are times where the normal parts of life I kind of mourn for and wish I could push my kid on a swing in a public park and it not be weird, you know?"

Sheeran pointed out that his children "have not signed up" to the pitfalls of fame and success.

The “Perfect” hitmaker said: "People go, well that's the trade-off. But my kids have not signed up to that."

Despite his best efforts, Sheeran said that it's impossible to shield his children from fame all of the time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The award-winning star prefers to take commercial flights because of environmental concerns, but he conceded that it can lead to problems, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Sheeran said: "We're flying back on Ryanair from a gig in Italy last year but all of my fans who'd been at the gig were flying back! I like the environment, I like trees. I'd find it hard to justify. No one's perfect. When we're doing intense promo trips, there will be the odd time (taking a private jet)."

Sheeran believes his music career peaked with his Divide album back in 2017.

He said: "I kind of feel I had my peak with Divide and I'm kind of coasting now. I don't know if I'll ever get back up there again but (when I had) that level of fame, that was my unhappiest (time).

I'm much happier with the balance I've got now."

Sheeran previously admitted that fame has left him feeling like a "zoo animal" at times.

He told The Sun newspaper: "You feel like a zoo animal. I don’t mean to complain, I have a cool job and life. But I just want to avoid that."

