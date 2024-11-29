Ed Sheeran to bring his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour to India in 2025

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Four-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran is all set to bring his iconic “+ - = ÷ x” tour to India and will cover six places including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi NCR in 2025.

The tour kicks off in Pune on January 30 at Yash Lawns, followed by performances in Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji Film City, Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Ground and Bengaluru on February 8 at NICE Grounds.

Sheeran will then head to Shillong for a show on February 12 at JN Stadium, before concluding in Delhi NCR on February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground.

Fans will see Ed Sheeran in his purest form…just him, his guitar and Loopstation. They can expect an unforgettable setlist featuring iconic tracks from his decade-spanning career.

With nearly 200 million records sold globally, Sheeran whose recent achievements include membership in Spotify’s Billions Club for an incredible 12 songs, including his hit ‘The A Team’, which recently surpassed 1 billion streams.

The 2025 India tour promises to deliver an intimate and electrifying concert experience, focusing on close-up performances that showcase Sheeran’s raw talent and deep connection with his fans. A more traditional stage design will complement Sheeran’s captivating storytelling front and centre, highlighting his soulful vocals, acoustic brilliance and heartfelt lyrics.

The tour will spotlight his latest chart-topping album, alongside iconic fan favourites like ‘Shape of You’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Shivers’ and ‘Castle on the Hill’ among many others.

Sheeran’s return to India following his unforgettable concert in Mumbai in March 2024, where fans were left basking in the 'Afterglow' of an incredible night.

He has announced a series of + - = ÷ x Tour shows in Bhutan, India and the Middle East running from January to May 2025. Having launched his + - = ÷ x Tour in Dublin in 2022, Sheeran has captivated audiences worldwide with over 134 electrifying performances to date.

Sheeran: + - = ÷ x Tour 2025 in India is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.