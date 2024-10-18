ED raided MUDA office as it did not provide documents: BJP MLC Narayanaswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Friday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office as it did not provide documents.

Talking to media persons at the party office here, he said the ED officials raided the MUDA office, Taluk office, and land owner J. Devaraju's residence because its officials had ignored requests for documents thrice.

Narayanaswamy said the MUDA case should be handed over to the CBI for the truth to come out.

He also expressed concern that if the investigation was not handed over to the CBI, the state government may "cover up" the case.

He sought the immediate resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and state Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

"Those previously jailed are now being celebrated," he said, referring to the jubilations after former minister B. Nagendra was granted bail in the Valmiki Corporation scam.

"I felt ashamed when CM Siddaramaiah celebrated Valmiki Jayanti, given that those who looted the Valmiki Corporation were now honouring him," the BJP MLC said.

Narayanaswamy alleged that the state government does not want the truth to come out.

"The government was trying to cover up the scam which involved the Chief Minister's family. The investigation was initially handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Even after a court order, the SIT has not been withdrawn. Earlier, it was told that a team of IAS officers was supposed to conduct the investigation. Even as Lokayukta started working on the case, no one has been summoned for investigation yet," he said.

The BJP MLC said: "I suspect that the Lokayukta is acting against the court orders in this matter."

Siddaramaiah was the prime accused and his wife Parvathy was the second accused in the MUDA case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.