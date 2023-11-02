ED files charge sheet against 4 for sale of waqf property

Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with the case of fraudulent sale of waqf property against four people at a Lucknow special court.

The accused are Mustafa Khan, Anush Faridi, Saqib Khan and Arsheen Faridi.

A prosecution complaint by ED is like a charge sheet filed by the police.

The ED said that the court has also taken cognizance of the charge sheet.

The central probe agency had registered a case in connection with the case in November 2021 and initiated investigation based on FIR registered by Hazratganj police against Mustafa Khan, Saqib Khan and Anush Faridi alleging fraudulent sale of waqf property situated at New Berry Road, Lucknow, valued at Rs 10.92 crore.

ED investigation revealed that Waqf property was fraudulently converted as non waqf, got regularized from Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and was sold.

Earlier in this case, various searches were conducted and movable properties worth Rs 2.72 crore were attached in June 2022.

Mustafa Khan, who is the main accused in the matter, was arrested by the ED on August 8 this year.

He is currently in judicial custody and his bail has been rejected by the special court.

