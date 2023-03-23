ED conducts searches in APSSB scam, APPSC paper leak cases

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has carried out multiple search operations in Arunachal's Papumpare district in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) scam and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

The ED initiated investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on the FIR registered by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and the IPC in the case of the APPSB scam and the FIR registered by the SIC and the CBI under various sections of PC Act in the case of the APPSC paper leak.

The SIC (Vigilance) has filed a chargesheet in the APSSB case against the accused persons. It has been alleged that Kaptor Lingu, the then under secretary, APSSB, along with other officials hatched a criminal conspiracy in connivance with various middlemen and thus abused their official positions for accepting undue favours.

"ED investigation in APPSC paper leak case revealed that Taket Jerang, Deputy Secretary cum Deputy Controller of Examination of 'Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)' along with government servants and private individuals was involved in the leakage of question papers of various exams, which were conducted by APPSC," the official said.

During the search operations, incriminating documents were seized and details of immovable properties were detected. An amount of Rs 1.41 crore (as balance available in bank accounts and FDs) was frozen.

