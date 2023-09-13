ED conducts raids related to Jal Jeevan Mission case

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has recently carried out search operations at several bank lockers held by individuals involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission case in Jaipur, Rajasthan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

ED said that during the search operations 9.635 kg gold valued at Rs 5.83 crore and 6.349 kg silver valued at Rs 3.90 lakh was seized.

It said that the total seizure in the instant case till date is Rs. 8.82 crore, including gold and silver worth Rs 6.50 crore.

The central agency said that ED initiated PMLA investigation on the basis of FIR registered by ACB, Rajasthan against individual contractors viz. Padamchand Jain and others for bribing public servants to secure illegal protection, obtain tenders, approve bills, and conceal irregularities related to contracts with the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED).

ED said that further investigations are underway.

