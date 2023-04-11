ED attaches assets worth Rs 7.07 cr of UP based businessman in fraud case

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached 20 immovable properties worth Rs 7.07 crore in the form of land of the Anee group of companies -- Anee Bullion Industries Pvt Ltd, Anee Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd. and Anee Securities Pvt. Ltd. and its promoter, director Ajit Kumar Gupta -- situated at Lucknow, Amethi and Delhi.

The ED said that a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was initiated in 2019 on the basis of various FIRs and complaints registered by the UP police against Ajit Kumar Gupta and various other persons and private firms for cheating and fraud to the tune of Rs 110 crore.

They lured the public to invest in various fraudulent schemes with the intention to defraud them of their invested amounts.

"Anee Bullion Industries Pvt Ltd, Ajit Kumar Gupta and others dishonestly and fraudulently acquired money from public in the guise of Daily Deposit Scheme, Monthly Recurring Scheme, Fixed Scheme, etc by offering high returns varying from 20% to 40 % on these schemes. Investors' money, thus collected, was layered and rotated through the platform of various companies of the 'Anee Group' and was used for purchase various immovable properties in the name of Ajit Gupta and others," the official said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

