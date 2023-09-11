ECI delegation in Maldives to oversee presidential elections

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Election Commissioner Arun Goel has arrived in Maldives to oversee the the ongoing presidential elections.

ECI said that the three-member delegation includes Election Commissioner Arun Goel, Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo, and Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Sharma.

It said that the delegation arrived in Maldives on the invitation of the Maldives Election Commission.

The first round of the election was conducted on September 9. There are eight candidates in the fray. The election was held as per the Constitution of Maldives, 2008, Election (General) Act, 2008, Presidential Elections Act, 2008 and Presidential Elections Rules and Regulations, 2008.

“The delegation visited 22 polling booths located in Male and Hulhumale and observed the polling process, the system and procedure of voter registration and identification, the arrangements of booths for polling and noted many initiatives taken by the EC of Maldives. International Observers from other countries and organisations also participated in the election observation programme,” the poll panel said.

It said that the counting of the votes was done on the same day that is on September 9 and as per the result none of the candidates got over 50 per cent of votes.

It said that according to Maldives election laws, there will be a second round of elections on September 30 to be contested only by the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the first election.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.