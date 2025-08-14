ECI acting as BJP’s ‘B Team’ in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is working in favour of the BJP in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Thursday, Yadav said, “We have been saying from the beginning that the Election Commission is favouring the BJP. Dual voter ID cards are appearing for prominent leaders - including the Deputy Chief Minister, MPs, MLCs, and mayors - following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. They have names in different constituencies.”

Claiming that this indicates massive fraud through the SIR process, Yadav said, “If such irregularities are happening with well-known leaders, imagine what happens to common people. Many living individuals are declared dead in records. ECI is acting as a B-team of the BJP in Bihar. Several of these ‘dead’ people have even appeared in the Supreme Court.”

The RJD leader alleged that the ECI is concealing crucial data and pointed out that the matter is already before the Supreme Court.

“We are fighting the case and presenting every aspect before the court. We expect justice from it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Yadav made two back-to-back social media posts revealing alleged dual EPIC cards of LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi and her husband, JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh, registered in two different constituencies in Muzaffarpur.

Following his revelation, the ECI issued notices to both leaders, directing them to respond by 5 p.m. on August 16.

Yadav also drew parallels with incidents outside Bihar, citing a Panchayat election in Haryana in which a candidate was allegedly “forcibly defeated” in one booth through EVM manipulation.

“The candidate went to the Supreme Court, which ordered a video-graphed counting of all booths. The candidate eventually won, but for three years, a fake Sarpanch enjoyed the post due to the grace of EVM,” Yadav wrote.

He further referenced the Chandigarh mayoral election, where the court invalidated the result after finding irregularities.

“After this, the BJP government changed the rules - now, after 45 days, the Election Commission will not provide you the counting video. When BJP and the Election Commission destroy the evidence, what will you present in court?” he asked.

Calling Bihar the “birthplace of democracy,” Yadav urged voters to be “alert, cautious, and aware,” warning that “PM Modi and Shah do not want transparency in democracy” and that “the Constitution and democracy must not be trampled underfoot.”

