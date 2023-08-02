EC starts preparations for Mizoram assembly polls

Aizawl, Aug 2 (IANS) Months ahead of elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the election Commission has started preparations in full swing.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas visited different districts to oversee the poll preparations.

An election official said that rationalisation of polling stations has been completed in many districts, which have also set up Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) demonstration centres.

Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of several districts, especially having borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, have also held meetings on vulnerability mapping and critical polling stations within their respective districts, the official said.

On the directions of the Election Commission, the state government has transferred many state civil service and police officers.

Meanwhile, ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) President and Chief Minister Zoramthanga has recently announced the party candidates for Hachhek and Serchhip assembly constituencies while the opposition Congress also has announced its candidates to contest the polls in Hnahthial, Siaha and Serchhip assembly seats.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has officially announced 39 candidates and the BJP is yet to announce any name of its candidate for the coming assembly polls, expected to be held in November or December this year.

The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge last week constituted a 12-member Mizoram state election committee which would be headed by state party chief Lalsawta.

Former chief minister and long time state party President Lal Thanhawla is also part of the panel.

