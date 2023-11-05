EC officials check KCR’s campaign vehicle

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Election Commission officials on Sunday checked the luxury bus which Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is using for the election campaign.

The EC officials, with the help of police, conducted a thorough check of the bus named ‘Paragati Ratham’ when KCR was travelling to Kothagudem to address an election rally.

The officials and police personnel were seen checking every nook and corner. They also opened bags, baskets, boxes carrying food items and other essentials.

They also checked the toilet. The entire checking operation was video recorded by the poll officials.

The poll officials had also conducted the car of state BJP chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday when he was on his way to Kamareddy to address a meeting. The EC officials have also checked the cars of ministers K. T. Rama Rao, and Mahmood Ali, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.'

Sakshi Post edit - tweet embedded