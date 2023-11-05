Families of hostages and missing persons block road in Tel Aviv, demand rescue of hostages (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 5 (IANS) The families of hostages held by Hamas terrorists and missing persons blocked a road in Tel Aviv on Sunday and gathered in front of the Kiriya military base of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Traffic in front of Shaul Hamalech Road in Tel Aviv has been blocked.

The families of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists demanded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayahu not to agree to a ceasefire until all the hostages return home safely.

The family members had earlier conducted a press conference in Tel Aviv and demanded that the government of Israel does not agree for a ceasefire.

The families said that they would stay in front of the IDF base till their demands are met.

