Early diagnosis of TB crucial for effective treatment: Health Ministry

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Early diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB) is crucial for the treatment to be effective, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, ahead of the World Tuberculosis Day.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on March 24, to raise public awareness about the world's deadliest infectious disease.

“Recognising the signs of tuberculosis early is crucial for effective treatment. If you notice any symptoms, don’t ignore them -- get tested,” said the Ministry in a post on social media platform X.

In an infographic, the Ministry also share some symptoms of pulmonary or lung TB.

It includes “persistent cough for two weeks or more; night sweats; chest pain; shortness of breath; evening rise of temperature (fever); fatigue; blood in sputum; and weight loss”.

According to the WHO Global TB Report 2024, India has witnessed a noteworthy 17.7 per cent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 -- a rate that is over twice the global average decline of 8.3 per cent.

TB deaths have also reduced by 21.4 per cent from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023,” as per the data

However, India reported 28 lakh TB cases, accounting for 26 per cent -- the highest -- global TB burden in 2024, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The country also reported an estimated 3.15 lakh TB-related deaths, accounting for 29 per cent of the deaths globally.

Notably, India aims to eliminate TB in 2025, five years ahead of the global target. To reach the goal, the Health Ministry in December launched a 100-day campaign aiming to continue till March 24. The campaign targets selected 347 high-priority districts across 33 States/UTs.

Recently, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the ongoing 100-day TB elimination campaign has detected five lakh TB patients already.

“The 100 Days TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in priority districts, is fully aligned to the long-term TB elimination strategies of prevention, early detection, prompt treatment, and reduction of TB-related mortality,” Nadda said.

