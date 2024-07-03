EAM Jaishankar raises issue of Indians recruited by Russian Army during meeting with Lavrov

Astana, July 3 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday pressed for the safe and expeditious return of Indian nationals currently in the war zone in Ukraine during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

"Wide ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership and contemporary issues. Noted the progress in many areas since our last meeting in December 2023. Raised our strong concern on Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone. Pressed for their safe and expeditious return," the EAM posted on X after his meeting with Lavrov.

"Also discussed the global strategic landscape and exchanged assessments and views," Jaishankar added.

The EAM is leading the Indian delegation at the 24th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State which will be held on Thursday.

The Indian government revealed last month that two Indian nationals recruited by the Russian Army have been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that as many as 10 Indians recruited by the Russian Army have been released and repatriated back to India.

The ministry had strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow for early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army.

India had also demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of its nationals by the Russian Army.

"Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership. We also urge Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia," the MEA stated on June 11.

After meeting Lavrov, the EAM paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Pushkin Park in Astana. He was also joined by members of the Indian community and friends of India.

Earlier, soon after his arrival in Astana on Tuesday evening, Jaishankar met Murat Nurtleu, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

"Discussed our expanding Strategic Partnership and India’s increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues," said the EAM after the meeting.

India on Tuesday made it clear that its priorities at the SCO Summit are shaped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SECURE, which stands for Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection.

The MEA said that the leaders attending the summit are expected to review the organisation's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation.

Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting.

The principle of SECURE reflected the theme of India's first-ever presidency of SCO, as was asserted by PM Modi during the virtual SCO Summit hosted by New Delhi on July 4, last year.

