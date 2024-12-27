EAM Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, US NSA Sullivan in Washington

Washington, Dec 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held his last round of meetings with his counterpart in the outgoing Joe Biden-led administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

"Delighted to meet @SecBlinken yesterday evening in Washington D.C," EAM Jaishankhar wrote on X on Friday.

"Reviewed the advancement of (India-US) partnership over the last four years. Agreed that our cooperation has strengthened in many domains, just as our comfort levels have grown correspondingly. Confident that the India-US relationship will serve our mutual interests as well as global good," he added.

There was no readout of their meeting from the US side.

S. Jaishankar also met Sullivan earlier in the day.

"Good to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in Washington D.C. this morning. A wide-ranging discussion on the progress of (India-US) strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments."

The External Affairs Minister had developed a close relationship with both these American officials and Blinken had, in fact, hosted him at his home for dinner at least once.

S. Jaishankar’s counterpart in the Trump administration, which takes office on January 20, 2025, will be Marco Rubio if his nomination is confirmed by the Senate.

The incoming NSA is Mike Waltz, who needs no confirmation to start work.

Both of them are bullish about ties with India and Rubio had introduced a bill earlier this year to make it a policy for the US government to adopt a policy “to support the Republic of India in its response to growing threats to its internationally recognized land and maritime borders; to provide necessary security assistance to the Republic of India to deter actions by foreign actors that violate the Republic of India’s land and maritime borders, as recognized by the United States Government; and to cooperate with the Republic of India with respect to defense, civil space, technology, medicine, and economic investments".

Waltz, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, had headed the House India Caucus with Ro Khanna, an Indian-descent lawmaker.

