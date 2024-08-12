EAM Jaishankar interacts with new Lankan Foreign Service recruits

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday interacted with the latest batch of Sri Lanka Foreign Service (SLFS) officers who are currently visiting New Delhi to attend a programme at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS).

"Pleased to meet diplomats and officers of Sri Lanka undergoing the 1st Special Course at SSIFS. Discussed the importance of working together as the Global South. Also exchanged views on the potential and challenges of the Digital era," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

The customised short-term training programme is the first tailor made course for Lankan diplomats to be held at the institute.

According to the Lankan Foreign Ministry, an initial batch of 10 new SLFS recruits, as well as other officials from government agencies, are attending the course from August 5-13.

Last month, Sri Lanka's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya was in New Delhi to participate in the 2nd BIMSTEC Ministerial Retreat hosted by the government of India.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has, in the recent months, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM Jaishankar for their "continued support" to the island nation.

He has also expressed his commitment to maintaining a strong partnership with India to achieve Sri Lanka's development goals and emphasised the urgency to expedite joint initiatives while highlighting a comprehensive agenda aimed at transformative bilateral projects.

The Lankan President was in New Delhi on June 9 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Immediately after, Jaishankar visited the island nation on his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term which underlined India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and a time-tested friend.

Marking the strong bilateral ties between two South Asian neighbours, Jaishankar and the Lankan President jointly handed over 48 houses under Model Village Housing Project in Colombo and Trincomalee districts; 106 houses under Phase III of the Indian Housing Project in Kandy, Matale and Nuwara Eliya Districts. Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), a nerve centre for Search and Rescue operations at sea established with an Indian grant of USD 6 million was also jointly commissioned in the virtual ceremony.

Recovering from its worst-ever economic crisis, Sri Lanka is currently gearing up for the crucial Presidential Election slated for September 21.

