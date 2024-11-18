EAM Jaishankar congratulates Herath on re-appointment as Lankan FM

Colombo, Nov 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka's newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath assumed duties at the Foreign Ministry, a few hours after 21 cabinet ministers were sworn in before Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

As a Member of Parliament, Herath has represented the Gampaha District since 2000. At the recently concluded General election, he was re-elected, obtaining the highest ever number of preferential votes in Parliamentary election history, in Sri Lanka.

Herath had also previously served as the Minister of Cultural Affairs and National Heritage, and immediately prior to re-election, he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kelaniya.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, who is currently in Brazil for the G20 Summit, also congratulated Herath on his reappointment.

"Felicitations to Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Vijitha Herath on his re-appointment. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our historic bonds of friendship and deepen our wide-ranging partnership for mutual benefit," the EAM posted on X, earlier in the day.

The External Affairs Minister had held detailed discussions with the Lankan Foreign Minister during his visit to Colombo, last month.

Jaishankar, the first high-level foreign dignitary to visit the island nation after Dissanayake assumed office on September 22, had highlighted that, as its closest maritime neighbour and a time-tested friend, India continues to play a major role in Sri Lanka's recovery from its worst-ever economic crisis.

"Concluded wide ranging and detailed talks with FM Vijitha Herath today in Colombo. Congratulated him once again on his new responsibilities. Reviewed various dimensions of India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India's continued support to Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties," said EAM Jaishankar.

The EAM had assured Herath that India’s ongoing development assistance to Sri Lanka through projects of Sri Lankan priority will continue. He had also emphasised that India has offered to modernize the Kankesanthurai port through a grant to the tune of USD 61.5 million.

Jaishankar conveyed to the new Lankan Foreign Minister that payments for seven completed Line of Credit projects to the tune of USD 20 million could be converted into grants. He also said that India has decided to gift 22 diesel locomotives to the Sri Lankan Railways.

After Dissanayake won the September 21 presidential election, he governed with a cabinet composed of Harini Amarasuriya and Vijitha Herath.

The new cabinet ministers were chosen among the 159 members of parliament from the National People's Power (NPP) elected in the November 14 parliamentary election.

This is the first time a political party has won two-thirds of the majority in parliament since the introduction of the proportional representation system.

"The Cabinet is made up of 21 members, with the Ministries of Defence, Finance, Planning, and Digital Economy coming under my direct responsibility," Dissanayake said on Monday.

