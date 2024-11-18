Cambodia hosts first-ever Southeast Asian school meals coalition summit

Phnom Penh, Nov 18 (IANS) Cambodia on Monday hosted the first-ever Southeast Asian school meals coalition summit in Siem Reap province, aiming at driving human capital development and food systems transformation, said a joint press release.

The three-day summit, organised under the global School Meals Coalition, has brought together high-level stakeholders from Southeast Asian nations, alongside representatives from China, Japan, and South Korea, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It represents a crucial opportunity for Southeast Asian nations to collaborate on policies that promote children's health, education, and future potential through sustainable school meals initiatives," the press release said.

"It aims to ensure that every child in Southeast Asia and beyond receives a healthy and nutritious school meal every day by 2030," it added.

Currently, the Cambodian government, through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, is supporting a national Home-Grown School Feeding program in almost two-thirds of all the target schools, with a commitment to reach 1,114 schools, benefiting more than 300,000 students by 2028.

Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron said the summit was a crucial platform for governments and partners to come together, exchange best practices, and reaffirm commitments to providing nutritious meals for young learners, thus leveraging the school meal program as a social protection instrument.

"This summit underscores Cambodia's dedication to nurturing human capital, fostering economic growth, and ensuring the well-being of children," he said.

The summit's agenda included discussions on improving the quality and efficiency of school meals and nutrition programs, strengthening policy frameworks, enhancing sustainable financing mechanisms, and fostering multi-sectoral coordination.

