Eager to join Assam’s transformational journey: Gautam Adani

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Assam is on a path to greatness amid several ongoing transformative projects and we are honoured to walk this path alongside you, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025’ in Guwahati, Gautam Adani hailed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the latest initiatives taken by the state government, saying his vision for infrastructure is equally inspiring.

“When I see the transformative projects you have championed, from the bold vision of semiconductor manufacturing to the strategic linkages across the Brahmaputra River, I see lifelines of progress, bridges to prosperity and pathways to a brighter future,” the billionaire industrialist told the gathering.

“And it is this vision of progress that we are eager to be a part of. Therefore, it is with great pride that I announce today the Adani Group’s commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam. Our investments will span across airports, aerocities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

Gautam Adani highlighted Assam’s transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Just as the mighty river Brahmaputra reshapes the landscape of this state to carve its own path, I must say that it is our Prime Minister who has reshaped the landscape of possibilities for Assam,” said the Adani Group Chairman.

The Adani Group’s investment aligns with Assam’s growing role as a key driver of India’s ‘Act East Policy’, enhancing connectivity and trade with Southeast Asian nations.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Summit 2025 in Guwahati, attended by global investors, policymakers and industry leaders, is a platform focused on unlocking the state’s economic potential through strategic investments in infrastructure, energy and technology.

Gautam Adani said the Prime Minister’s initiative to organise the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit two decades ago had ignited a national movement, inspiring every state to adopt the power of investment-driven economic transformation.

At the ‘Advantage Assam 2025’ summit, the Prime Minister unveiled the ‘Bamboo Orchids’ design of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

Inspired by Assam's natural beauty, the design symbolises biodiversity, strength and sustainability.

Currently under construction, the NITB will manage 13.1 million passengers per annum (MPPA), making it the first airport terminal of its kind in the northeast region of India. It is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.