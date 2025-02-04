e-Sanjeevani platform conducts over 31 cr teleconsultations: Union Minister

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The e-Sanjeevani platform, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), has conducted 31.86 crore teleconsultations till December 2024, said the government on Tuesday.

Prataprao Jadhav, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, listed the initiatives taken under the National Health Mission for workforce incentives, medical upgrades, and remote consultation services.

“The e-Sanjeevani platform, launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), enables remote consultations, reducing the burden on physical healthcare facilities. The platform consists of two modules: (i) e-Sanjeevani OPD: Facilitating doctor-to-patient consultations remotely; and (ii) e-Sanjeevani AAMs: Connecting Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) with specialist doctors for better healthcare accessibility in remote areas,” the MoS said.

“Total 31.86 crores Teleconsultations has been conducted till 31.12.2024,” he added.

Further, he informed that the government has initiated various schemes/programmes to modernise and upgrade the medical equipment and technologies in public hospitals to provide accurate and efficient healthcare services.

Medical equipment is an integral part of healthcare service delivery and is crucial for instituting early diagnosis and prompt treatment leading to improved health outcomes.

The government has also implemented several initiatives to enhance the quality of care in public health facilities.

“’Mera Aspataal’, a patient feedback system, has been implemented at the district hospitals. A framework on behaviour standards for patient-centric care and value-driven healthcare services, as well as standards for patient responsibilities, were developed and shared with the states,” Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, informed of various steps taken by the Central government to maintain the quality of education in the pharmacy sector. This includes staff to student ratio in courses.

“Pharmacy Council of India prescribed that staff to student ratio should not exceed 1:20 in theory classes and practical classes in B. Pharm Course,” said Patel in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Previously only staff to staff-to-student ratio of the D. Pharm Course was mentioned to not exceed 1:60 in theory classes and 1:20 in practical classes.

