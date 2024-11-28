Dua Lipa arrives in Mumbai for her show on November 30

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has arrived in Mumbai ahead of her concert on November 30 in the maximum city.

On Thursday, the singer was clicked arriving at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. He was seen donning a yellow coloured t-shirt paired with black pants. The singer appeared a bit exhausted after her journey as she left the VIP area of the airport.

This is her second trip to India, and her first performance. Dua earlier came to India for a holiday in Rajasthan where she made the most of her holiday as she went completely unnoticed. However, this time around, the singer means business and is looking to grab the maximum number of eyeballs.

Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi is set to open Dua’s set on November 30. A few days ago, Dua spoke about the mash-up of her song ‘Levitating’ with ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baadshah’.

She admitted that she also heard the viral track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup "amazing”.

Dua Lipa is one of the most loved singers of the current generation. Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024. She worked as a model before venturing into music and signing with Warner Bros. in 2014.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles ‘Be the One’, ‘IDGAF’, and the UK number-one single ‘New Rules’. She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.

