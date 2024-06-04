Before dry day, Tamil Nadu's TASMAC registered Rs 200 crore business on Monday

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC), a company owned by the Tamil Nadu government which has a monopoly over wholesale and retail vending of alcoholic beverages in the state, registered a Rs 200 crore liquor business in a single day on Monday, according to a statement issued by the corporation.

The liquor shops in Tamil Nadu were closed on Tuesday due to the counting of votes.

There are 5000 liquor shops in the state under TASMAC and every day the business touches Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore. However on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays the business used to touch Rs 120 crore to Rs 130 crore.

TASMAC sources told IANS that on a regular Monday, the sale would have touched Rs 100 crore but on June 3 the sales doubled and touched Rs 200 crore. This was due to the fact that Tuesday is a dry day on account of counting of votes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.